Birmingham Restaurant Week: The Rugby Grille Weekend Birmingham Restaurant Week: The Rugby Grille

Birmingham Restaurant Week is about to kickoff and will feature dozens of restaurants and hundreds of delicious menu items.

Among them will be the Rugby Grille at the Townsend Hotel -- recently named the best hotel in the state.

Chef Jon Morsello visited the Fox2 News Kitchen Sunday morning to talk about the great event and to share one of his favorite recipes.

Watch the video above and follow the recipe here. Click here to find out more about Birmingham Restaurant Week.