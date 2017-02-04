Local Attorney Talks Legal Setbacks for Trump Administration Weekend Local Attorney Talks Legal Setbacks for Trump Administration

The Trump administration saw executive orders come under heavy legal scrutiny in just the past 48 hours.

A Seattle judge placed a nationwide temporary restraining order on the president's executive order on immigration until further hearings can be held.

In Detroit, a different federal judge ordered the administration to temporarily halt restrictions against lawful permanent residents of the United States. The ruling followed the filing of a lawsuit by the Arab American Civil Rights League. Local attorney Kassem Dakhallah, who represents one of the parties in the Detroit case, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to discuss the recent rulings and their impact.