Blue Go Red Event for a Healthy Heart Weekend Blue Go Red Event for a Healthy Heart

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while there will be lots of focus on winning over the hearts of those you love, not as much may be focused on physically improving your heart health.

There's a group of people looking to change that.

Dr. Samer Kazziha, executive director of the cardiovascular program at Crittenton Hospital Medical Center's Shelton Heart Center; Chuck Woolaver, founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit Walk For The Beat; and Brittani Staley, Michigan chapter public relations director for the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, are part of the group promoting the Blue Go Red for your Heart and Soul event from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jermaine Jackson Recreation Center in Mt. Clemens.

They dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event and discuss the importance of monitoring heart health.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the event; and here for the Walk for the Beat program.