Michigan Native Tom Glaser Writes about Finding Happiness

Psychologist and Michigan native Tom Glaser studied the root causes of happiness for his new book "Full Heart Living: Conversations with the Happiest People I Know," and found that just because things aren't going the way you want them to doesn't mean you should have a bad attitude.

He dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to share his insight from the book and offer some advice on what people can and should do to live happier lives.

"I interviewed the happiest people I know," Glaser said of the book project. " The top thing I saw was they have great relationships with other people and great connection with themselves. They’re connected in the now and not distracted by what’s coming tomorrow or what happened yesterday. “

Watch the video above, and get a chance to meet Glaser in person at two Metro Detroit events this weekend.

He'll be at the Bean and Leaf Cafe, located at 439 South Main Street, in Downtown Rochester from 2-4 p.m. today; and he'll visit the Shelby Township Barnes and Noble, located at 14165 Hall Rd., from 1-3 p.m Sunday.