Ready, Set, Cook: Super Bowl Sweet Potato Nachos

Eating healthy with your children doesn’t need to be boring or feel like a chore, especially when it comes to the Super Bowl. Fox2 has again partnered with Health Alliance Plan to help spread the word and raise awareness about the ongoing battle against child obesity in Michigan.

The Ready, Set, Cook! program teaches parents and children how to choose good foods to eat and how to prepare healthy meals.

HAP Chef Kristi Zebrowski visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to show us how to make another kid-friendly meal.

Watch the video above and follow the recipe below. Click here for more about the HAP program.

Sweet Potato Nachos

Ingredients

2 Medium Sweet Potatoes, Cut into ¼" Rounds

1 Tbsp Oil

½ Cup Cheese, Shredded

½ Cup Bell Pepper, Diced

1 Cup Tomatoes, Diced

½ Cup Corn, Frozen or Fresh

½ Cup Black Beans, Rinsed

1 Cup Lettuce, Shredded



Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Toss sweet potato rounds with oil in a bowl, and then line rounds on parchment paper baking sheets, making sure not to overlap.

Roast in the oven for 20 minutes, and turn each one over, and continue to roast another 10-15 minutes, or until golden.

Layer rounds onto plates, and top with cheese, veggies, beans and corn.