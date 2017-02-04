Super Sunday Party Food Ideas with Chef Kelli Weekend Super Bowl Party Food Ideas with Chef Kelli

Super Bowl parties aren't quite the same without festive decor and mouthwatering meal options.

Chef Kelli Lewton from 2 Uniuqe Caterers & Event Planners, and Kevin Miller, owner of Twigs & Branches Floral in Shelby Township dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with some of their game-day ideas to set your Super Bowl party experience apart.

Buffalo Chicken Super Bowl Nachos

Ingredients

 3 tablespoon whole unsalted butter

 2 cups popcorn chicken pieces tossed in buffalo sauce

 1 small onion, diced

 1⁄2 cup Franks Hot Sauce

 3⁄4 cup Monterey Jack cheese

 1⁄2 cup crumbled blue cheese

 12 ounces tortilla chips

 2 plum tomatoes, chopped

 2 green onions, thinly sliced

 2 tablespoons pickled jalapeño pepper slices, chopped

 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Heat butter.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and simmer for a couple minutes then toss with buffalo sauce

3. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and scatter tortilla chips in an even layer.

4. Combine tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños in a small bowl. Using a spoon, top chips with chicken, beans and the tomato mixture. Top with cheese and bakefor 12 to 15 minutes, until cheese is melted. Top with cilantro and serve immediately.

Chef Kelli’s New England Nachos

Ingredients

 3 cups cooked rock shrimp

 1 cup of select crab meat

 1 red pepper, diced small

 2 cups Queso Fresco

 1 cup Monterey jack

 1 cup corn (frozen)

 4 green onions, thinly sliced

 1⁄2 cup diced tomatoes

 12 oz. blue corn tortilla chips

Directions

1. Mix , cooked shrimp, diced red pepper, corn & crab

2. Spread chips on baking sheet

3. Sprinkle 1⁄2 of the cheese over chips, and then sprinkle 3⁄4 of the seafood mixture.

4. Top with remaining cheese and bake in oven for 8-10 minutes until melted.

5. Switch to broiler and brown cheese for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle remaining seafood

mixture as garnish then top with green onions and diced tomatoes.

6. Serve with sour cream and salsa.

Garden Veggie Nacho with Fire Roasted Tomatoes

Ingredients

 1 (10-ounce) bag blue corn tortilla chips

 2 tablespoons olive oil

 1 1/2 cup cooked black beans, drained

 1⁄2 cup sundried tomatoes

 1⁄2 cup diced roasted peppers

 1⁄2 cup diced red or pickled onions

 1 cup feta cheese

 1 cup queso fresco

 Salsa Verde for topping

 Sour cream (optional)

Directions

Preheat broiler. Spread out chips on a large baking sheet.

Scatter tomatoes, veggies and beans over chips and top with onions and cheese.

Broil until cheese is melted and bubbly. (Watch closely to make sure the chips don't burn.)

Transfer to a platter and serve with sour cream on the side.

Other Ideas

 Tater-tots with taco beef, cheddar and banana peppers.

 BBQ chicken or pork with roasted corn, onions, jack & cheddar cheese.

 Three cheese, beef brisket, pickled onions & peppers.

Click here for more information about Twigs and Branches Floral.