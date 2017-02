Game Day Food Ideas with Chef Bobby Weekend Game Day Food Ideas with Chef Bobby

After weeks of hype, the big game is finally here.

And there's no substitute for good food when it comes to putting on a Super Sunday party. Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre visited the Fox2 News Studios Sudnay morning to showcase some of his new and favorite game day recipes.

He started out with a unique spin on chicken and waffles with coconut French toast and coney cups. Watch the video above and follow these recipes.

Cruz 1879 coffee Coconut French Toast

Ingredients

10 slices Hawaiian Sweet Bread

4 eggs

½ cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon coconut rum

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp Coconut oil1 Cup large shred coconut flaks

½ cup Powdered sugar

1 stick Butter

1 quart Fresh Berries

1 Quart Vanilla Bean or Coffee Ice cream

Fresh Grated lemon Zest To taste

Fresh Grated Orange Zest To taste

1 cup warm CRUZ 1879 Coffee Carmel Macchiato Sauce can be ordered online @ www.tncruz.com

can be ordered online @ Fried chicken strips optional

Instructions

1. Set your bread slices out for an hour or so to dry them out slightly

2. Heat a griddle or frying pan to medium

3. In a short/ low edged bowl/container (wide enough to fit a whole slice of bread in) whisk 4 eggs until they are completely mix together

4. Add the milks, whisk.

5. Add the salt, cinnamon, and vanilla and whisk together until everything is mixed completely

6. Melt 1 to 2 TBS of butter on your griddle and spread to cover the whole top

7. Dip (dunk) 1 slice of bread in the egg/milk mixture, turn over and repeat

8. on a cookie Sheet dump Coconuts flakes and spread out evenly lay wet slices of French toast bread on the coconut flakes flip do both sides.

9. Lay it on the griddle and continue with the same dip/dunk of bread until you fill your griddle with the amount of slices that will lay flat

10. Let cook for a couple of minutes, check and if it is browned, flip over and let brown on the other side.

11. Once it is fully cooked remove from griddle and keep warm while you cook all the rest of the coconut French Toast

12. You can decorate the platter with Tierra Nueva White Chocolate Flavored sauce and Dark Chocolate Flavored sauce. This I will demo for you in the video.

13. Serve with garnishes of powdered sugar and coconut flakes

14. Pour (drown liberally) with CRUZ 1879 Coffee Carmel Macchiato www.tncruz.com

15. Scoop about 4 ounces of ice cream of your Choice Coffee, Vanilla Bean, Butter Pecan or Even a Lemon Sorbet. Place in the middle of the plate

16. Add some sexy whipped cream and then finish with your citrus zest!!

17. This is amazing with Fried Chicken strips also

Chef Bobby’s Game Day Coney Cups

Ingredients

1 package of Large premium Hot Dogs, Skin on preferably. I’m using Kobe Hot Dogs From Fairway Packing Eastern Market. Sliced into thin coins

1 white onion peeled and minced

2 cups of chili con carne National Chili Block Detroit is what I’m using

2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

2 cans (8 oz) Pillsbury™ refrigerated crescent dough sheet

1 can Pan spray food release or Parchment Squares inserted in the muffin pan

1 tablespoon Canola oil

Directions

In a large sauté pan medium heat add oil and sauté hot dog coined slices until caramelizing starts to take place. Then add minced onions, stir rapidly to sweat the onions until translucent. Turn pan off dump into mixing bowl add room temp chili and cheese. Lightly fold ingredients. Do not over mix Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 8 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray On large cutting board, unroll dough sheet; cut into 8 squares with sharp knife or pizza cutter. Line each muffin cup by pressing 1 dough square in bottom and up side of cup. Divide hot dog, chili mixture evenly among dough-lined cups (about 1/4 cup each). Top with more cheese and Bake 14 to 18 minutes or until dough is deep golden brown and mixture is heated through. Drizzle favorite Mustard over while hot and Cool 5 minutes in pan; remove from pan with metal spatula.

