Share Your Love with Covenant House

Organizers and supporters of Covenant House Michigan in Detroit is urging people to share their love with their residents and give back to the community in the spirit of Valentine's Day with a special open house.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, attendees can get to know residents, take tours of the campus, learn about their programs and future volunteer opportunities. Covenant House representative Melissa Golpe and resident Antwaun Anderson dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to preview the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a Valentine's Day card with $14 to help support Covenant House programming.