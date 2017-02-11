The Love Doctor: Simple Ways to Make Valentine's Day Special Weekend The Love Doctor: Simple Ways to Make Valentine's Day Special

Couples often feel the pressure to get great, elaborate and often expensive gifts to 'wow' their significant other.

But you don't have to, says Dr. Terri Orbuch, the Love Doctor. She said the day itself can create such anxiety that it's hard for some people not to feel overwhelmed. In stead, she said take it easy and focus on these simple steps or gestures to make a difference this year.

Communicate your expectations

Make it personal

Spend some time together

Don't just think it, say it

