Feed the Love at Angelina's Italian Bistro Weekend Feed the Love at Angelina's Italian Bistro

There's nothing quite like a delicious Valentine's Day meal to set the tone for romance.

Tom Agosta and the staff at Angelina's Italian Bistro in downtown Detroit are on the job this year, and visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with a few of their favorite recipes.

Watch the video above and follow Chef' Keith Supian's recipe for crab ravioli in red sauce.

Crab Ravioli in Red Sauce

Crab Filling

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup lump crabmeat

1 Tbsp Fresh lemon Juice

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

1/8 tsp red-pepper flakes

Mix together ricotta, crabmeat, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp pepper, and the red-pepper flakes.

Cream Sauce

1 Tbsp Butter

1 tsp. Shallots

2 oz. Chicken Stock

4 oz. Heavy Whip Cream

2 oz. White Wine

2 oz. Mascarpone cheese

1 cup sweet cherry tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste