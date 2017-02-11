Feed the Love at Angelina's Italian Bistro

There's nothing quite like a delicious Valentine's Day meal to set the tone for romance.
Tom Agosta and the staff at Angelina's Italian Bistro in downtown Detroit are on the job this year, and visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with a few of their favorite recipes.
Watch the video above and follow Chef' Keith Supian's recipe for crab ravioli in red sauce.
Crab Ravioli in Red Sauce
Crab Filling
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 cup lump crabmeat
- 1 Tbsp Fresh lemon Juice
- Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1/8 tsp red-pepper flakes
Mix together ricotta, crabmeat, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp pepper, and the red-pepper flakes.
Cream Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Butter
- 1 tsp. Shallots
- 2 oz. Chicken Stock
- 4 oz. Heavy Whip Cream
- 2 oz. White Wine
- 2 oz. Mascarpone cheese
- 1 cup sweet cherry tomatoes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- In a sauté pan add butter on medium heat.
- Add shallots sauté, then add white wine flambé
- Add heavy cream, chicken stock and reduce by half.
- Add tomatoes
- Add a little mascarpone cheese at the end for consistency