Detroit's 2017 Restaurant of the Year: Mabel Gray Weekend Detroit's 2017 Restaurant of the Year: Mabel Gray

One of Metro Detroit's most in-demand restaurants can now claim to be the best. Located in the John R corridor of Hazel Park, Mabel Gray's unique approach has earned itself the title of the Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers 2017 Restaurant of the Year.

Mark Kurlyandchik, restaurant critic with the Detroit Free Press, visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to share his philosophy behind the choice and the overall resurgence of Detroit's dining scene.

He said the staff, menu and unwavering commitment to world class hospitality were what set Mabel Gray apart this year. Watch the video above, and look for the next series of top restaurants competing for the next annual award.