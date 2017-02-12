Go Toffee this Valentine's Day Weekend Go Toffee this Valentine's Day

There's a lot of attention paid to chocolate treats on and around Valentine's Day, but there are some tasty alternatives available.

Sisters Kathy Willoughby and Mary Lou Stropoli started Mother Mary's Toffee Company with a few recipes and big ideas. The business has grown from a home-based enterprise to a retail shop in downtown Farmington. And you can find their treats in several local grocery stores, and soon in more than 40 ACE Hardware locations as part of their made-in Michigan campaign.

Both dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to showcase some of their favorite sweet treats, including their Glee blend of white and milk chocolate, which is on special for $17.50 in honor of Valentine's Day.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.