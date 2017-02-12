How Couples Can Have the 'Money Talk' Weekend How Couples Can Have the 'Money Talk'

Money can be one of the biggest stressors for couples in a serious relationship. As Valentine's Day approaches, there are some easy steps people can take to start to tackle a difficult problem -- managing finances.

Sean McDonnell, financial adviser and certified financial planner, dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to give some practical tips about starting the 'money talk.' He also discussed a tool he calls the Couple's Financial Commitment Worksheet that he uses to help guide couples through important financial steps they should take to reach their financial goals.

Watch the video above and click here to view the worksheet.