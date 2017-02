Accessorize Your Gift this Valentine's Day Weekend Accessorize Your Gift this Valentine's Day

There's still time to get that perfect Valentine's Day gift for the perfect or special someone in your life.

Stephanie Oram, owner of Accessories by Stephanie in West Bloomfield, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning with a slew of gift ideas and items available at her storelocated inside the Henry Ford Hospital off of Maple Road.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about those products for sale.