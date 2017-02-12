Valentine's Day Cake Decorating Weekend Valentine's Day Cake Decorating

Cake Decorating is a skill that comes in handy any time of year, but with Valentine's Day less than 48 hours away, learning in time could make the difference for a very tasty and customized gift.

Danielle Holland, of Bake Savvy in Southfield, visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to talk about Valentine's pastries and teaching how to decorate for that special someone this Valentine's Day.

Then, she put the skills of Fox2 News anchors Charlie Langton and Maurielle Lue to the test with an on-the-spot cake decorating competition.

Watch all the fun in the video above and for more information, visit Bake Savvy's Facebook page.