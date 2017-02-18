Ready, Set, Cook: Chocolate Covered Fruit Pops Weekend Ready, Set, Cook: Chocolate Covered Fruit Pops

Making healthier food choices that the entire family can eat and enjoy doesn't have to be boring or exclusive to adults. Fox2 continues to partner with Health Alliance Plan to help spread the word and raise awareness about the ongoing battle against childhood obesity across the state.

The Ready, Set, Cook! program teaches parents and children how to choose and prepare foods that taste great and are good for you to eat. Chef Kristi Zebrowski visited the Fox2 News Studios with another kid-friendly recipe for a kid-friendly treat. Watch the video above and follow this recipe here.

Chocolate Covered Fruit Pops

Ingredients (for the chocolate coating)

1/2 Cup Coconut oil

1/2 Cup Cocoa powder

1/4 Cup Real Maple syrup

Fruits: Bananas, cut in half; hulled strawberries; Kiwis, peeled and cut into 1/2" rounds; peeled and segmented oranges

Directions

Melt coconut oil in a dish in the microwave.

Whisk in cocoa powder and maple syrup and let sit until it thickens up enough to coat the fruits.

Skewer the fruit, and line them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

One by one, hold skewers over the chocolate, and spoon over the top until coated, and return the skewer to the parchment paper.

Place the baking sheet in the freezer just until the chocolate coating sets up.