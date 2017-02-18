Big Dog Adoption Event with I Heart Dogs Rescue Weekend Big Dog Adoption Event with I Heart Dogs Rescue

The I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren hosts is second annual adoption event specifically for big dogs from 12-5 p.m. today

Big dogs tend to be adopted at a slower rate than their smaller counterpart for a number of reasons.

Dianne Reeves and Andrea Kolanowski-Sesi, co-founders of I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with one of their larger friends, Jerry, to explain why and preview the event.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.