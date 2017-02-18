The Making of a Money Genius Weekend The Making of a Money Genius

Research shows that children can understand the value and the purpose of money as young as age 3. So how can you harness that potential to increase the chance of making your child a master when it comes to money?

Financial expert and best-selling author Beth Kobliner has several ideas and incorporated them into her new book "Make Your Kid a Money Genius (Even if You're Not)."

"They have all these ideas about money, and I think kids think about money often, and it's important, ideally, to help them," she said while visiting the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning.

Kobliner will sign copies of her book today at 2 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Public Library. Watch the video above to learn more and click here for more information about her and the book.