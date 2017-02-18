Center Stage Barre Brings High-Energy Fitness to Royal Oak Weekend Center Stage Barre Brings High-Energy Fitness to Royal Oak

Center Stage Barre is a high-energy group fitness class that incorporates elements of pilates, yoga, personal training and dance inspired exercises.

Owner Sam Stranger designed a class where the ballet barres, light hand weights, various other props and most importantly -- your own body strength -- are used to work every muscle in the body head-to-toe. She dropped by the Fox2 News Studios with instructor Stephanie Lyons to demonstrate the ever-evolving mix of movement.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.