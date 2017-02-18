The History of Mac and Cheese, According to Elwin Weekend The History of Mac and Cheese, According to Elwin

It's the middle of winter and hot comfort food is still in demand. A traditional favorite, mac and cheese, has a long history of filling bellies and warming spirits around the world.

Chef Elwin Greenwald of Elwin & Company in Berkley stooped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to discuss the iconic dish's history, and to offer a few personal twists on the traditional meal. Watch the video above, follow these recipes, and click here for more information.

Greenwald announced that nyone that mentions Fox 2 News personalities Charlie Langdon, Maurielle Lue or Jessica Star will receive an extra 10 percent off their purchase today.

Ingredients

1 Qt half & half (heated, then simmered) Heavy bottom sauce pot

Heavy bottom sauce pot 6 oz unsalted butter (divided) Wire whisk

Wire whisk 8 oz all purpose flour Wooden spoon

Wooden spoon 1 TSP Kosher or sea salt Box grated with 4 sides

Box grated with 4 sides ½ TSP black pepper Assorted mixing bowls, measuring cups & spoons

Assorted mixing bowls, measuring cups & spoons ¼ TSP ground nutmeg Rubber spatula

Rubber spatula ¼ TSP dry mustard Large soup ladle

Large soup ladle 1 TSP freshly chopped parsley Copper or white ceramic baking dish

Copper or white ceramic baking dish ½ TSP finely grated lemon zest

1 box elbow macaroni (1lb) cooked al dente

½ C bread crumbs or Corn Flake crumbs

¼ C freshly grated parmesan cheese

½ C each imported Cheddar & Swiss cheese

½ C each additional items of your choice;

diced crisp bacon & blue cheese

diced cooked shrimp and or lobster

diced artichokes & sun dried tomatoes

diced smoked salmon & fresh dill

Directions