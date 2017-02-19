Keep it Outside: Outdoor Activity is Essential for Kids Weekend Keep it Outside: Outdoor Activity is Essential for Kids

It's difficult to make sure kids are getting the fresh air and activity they need, particularly in the winter.

Helena Mitchell and Micah Wilson-Welsh from the Detroit Waldorf School visited the Fox2 News Studios to talk about the importance of outdoor play and the benefits it can have for young minds when they return to the classroom.

There's a definitive correlation between outdoor play and improved attitudes and academic performance, Mitchell said.

"We know kids don't get enough recess, or time outdoors," she said. "If they get outside and get an opportunity to exercise and give their minds a break, then they can refocus and get ready to retain more."