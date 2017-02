Fundraiser Planned for Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Weekend Fundraiser Planned for Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

A new level-one trauma center is in the plans for Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, and fundraising is underway, in earnest.

The hospital will host a special black-tie event on March 4 with proceeds benefiting surgical services. Hospital CEO Barbara Rossman, Surgeon Steve Harrington, and State Rep. Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Twp.) visited the Fox2 News Studios to discuss the effort and preview the event.

