New Scholarship Announced by the Mays Family and UNCF

The Mays family and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) are partnering this year to create the Mays Family Scholarship. Three $1,500 scholarships will be issued to deserving undergraduate students that need assistance to complete their degrees.

Students from Michigan, Arkansas, Illinois and Indiana (states where the Mays family is from) that attend a handful of public and private universities are eligible. Collin Mays dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to discuss the opportunity and encourage students to apply.

Watch the video above and click here for more information to apply. Those interested in contributing to the program are encouraged to call the UNCF at 202-810-0174.