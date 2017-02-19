Celebrate National Margarita Day, Feb. 22 Weekend Celebrate National Margarita Day, Feb. 22

This Wednesday, Feb. 22 marks National Margarita Day and Bahama Breeze is celebrating with special offers and an ongoing 'Margarita Monday' program.

Margarita specialist Corey Hill visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to tell us more and share a few recipes for variations of this very popular drink.

Watch the video above, follow the recipe and then click here for more information about the margarita menu.

Classic Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz. of your favorite tequila (We recommend 1800 Reposado tequila)

1 oz. Simple Syrup

2 oz. Hibiscus tea

3 oz. Margarita Mix

½ cup of ice to chill

Pineapple sugar

Ice

Lime slices

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a shaker.

Shake! Shake! Shake!

Rim margarita glass with pineapple sugar.

Pour mixture into margarita glass filled with ice.

Garnish with lime slices and a Hibiscus flower, if available.

Tamarind Margarita

Ingredients

2 tamarind husks

2 oz. of your favorite tequila (we recommend 1800 Reposado tequila)

½ oz. Cointreau

1 oz. tamarind puree

3 oz. sweet and sour mix

1 oz. simple syrup

Chipotle Salt

Ice

Hot water

Lime slices

Directions