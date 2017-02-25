DPSCD S.T.E.A.M.y winter events continue! Weekend DPSCD S.T.E.A.M.y winter events continue!

DPSCD S.T.E.A.M.y Winter continues with three more fun, free, family educational events this weekend at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Charles H. Wright Museum and the Rink at Campus Martius.



Use #STEAMYWINTERS when sharing photos on social media and RSVP here.

WHEN/WHERE:

1) Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Concert and Activities: "Star Wars at the Max" -- Saturday, Feb. 25, 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Limited free tickets for prospective DPSCD students

Tots to middle school students experience a Star Wars performance by an ensemble of DSO Musicians, plus art and music making activities. Star Wars costumes welcomed.



2) Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

"Meet the Scientist Saturday" -- Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Free Public Event



Curious students, young Einsteins, or future tech wizards are invited to discover and explore science with activities led by scientists and technologists with the hands-on exhibit, Inspiring Minds: African Americans in Science and Technology!



3)The Rink at Campus Martius Park

DPSCD "Robotics on Ice" Competition -- Sunday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m.

DPSCD showcases a "Robotics on Ice" competition. Families can engage in Chess in the Park activities, sample cherry slushies made by DPSCD nutrition staff.