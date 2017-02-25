Royal Oak Market Spring Fair begins Art Fair season Weekend Royal Oak Market Spring Fair begins Art Fair season

The Royal Oak Market: Spring Art Fair, March 2-3, 2017, officially kicks off the 2017 art fair season with this Indoor show featuring 55 jury selected artists, delicious food from area food trucks (The Mean Weenie (Gourmet Hot Dogs); Smoke N Pig (BBQ - ribs, pulled pork, etc); Salt & Sugar (Organic soups, salads, coffee and sweets), entertainment, and beer and wine.

This is the first art fair of the season and the first time it is being held in Royal Oak in March.

The Royal Oak Farmer's Market Spring Art Fair, featuring juried artists, food trucks, beer and wine, March 2-3, 11 am - 8 pm, Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

The Guild of Artists and Artisans (on of the art fairs that makes up The Ann Arbor Art Fair) held a similar art fair this past fall. Based on the success of that event, it is returning to the Royal Oak Farmers Market in March.

Located in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, there is plenty of parking plus the surrounding community boasts some of the most eclectic shops and restaurants!