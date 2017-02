Local Man Wins Big Money with FourPlay Football Super Bowl Bet Weekend Local Man Wins Big Money with FourPlay Football Super Bowl Bet

Dominic Mirabella turned his love and passion for football into a major payday.

The 39-year-old father of two from Royal Oak was recently announced as the winner of a $1 million grand prize from FourPlay Football, a Birmingham-based company. Officials with the company stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday to give Mirabella a check and talk about his amazing good fortune.