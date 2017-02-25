New Pieology Opening in Metro Detroit Weekend New Pieology Opening in Metro Detroit

Pieology is a national artisan pizza chain soon to expand with a new location in Metro Detroit. District Manager Dan Zachow and his teenage assistant, Jasmine Shinozaki, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to talk about the expansion and to share one of their favorite recipes.

Watch the video above and follow the recipe here.

Hickory BBQ Chicken Pizza



Ingredients

House Made Original Dough

BBQ Sauce

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Fresh Gorgonzola Cheese

All-Natural Chicken

Red Onion, diced

Fresh Cilantro

Olive Oil



Directions