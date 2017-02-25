New Pieology Opening in Metro Detroit

Pieology is a national artisan pizza chain soon to expand with a new location in Metro Detroit. District Manager Dan Zachow and his teenage assistant, Jasmine Shinozaki, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to talk about the expansion and to share one of their favorite recipes.
Watch the video above and follow the recipe here.
Hickory BBQ Chicken Pizza
Ingredients
- House Made Original Dough
- BBQ Sauce
- Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
- Fresh Gorgonzola Cheese
- All-Natural Chicken
- Red Onion, diced
- Fresh Cilantro
- Olive Oil
Directions
- Pre-Heat Oven between 530-550 °F
- Brush the entire pizza crust with olive oil
- Add a generous helping of Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese
- Sprinkle fresh red onion and cilantro
- Top off with all-natural chicken
- Bake in oven for 3-5 minutes
- Once pizza is out of the oven, drizzle BBQ sauce after bake on pizza