Get and Stay Fit at Boot Camp Weekend Get and Stay Fit at Boot Camp

Getting and staying fit for the long-term is a challenge.

Husband-and-wife team Michael and Jessica Zukowski have been helping people transform their lives for years, and they dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to talk about how they've done it, and what they plan to do following the recent expansion of their Plymouth Canton Fit Body Boot Camp.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.