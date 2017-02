Oscar Night Fashion Styles with the Beauty Lounge Weekend Oscar Night Fashion Styles with the Beauty Lounge

Tonight is Hollywood's biggest night and all eyes will be on the red carpet as we check out the latest hair styles and fashion trends on display at the Oscars.

We invited two experts -- Scott Markin, director of education at Ouai Haircare and Lisa Yaldoo, from the

Beauty Lounge in West Bloomfield -- to help walk us through it all, and they brought a few models to the Fox2 News Studios to preview the looks that everyone will be talking about.