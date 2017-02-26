Figure Skating in Detroit with Olympic Champion Meryl Davis Weekend Figure Skating in Detroit with Olympic Champion Meryl Davis

Figure Skating in Detroit has launched an ambitious effort to get more girls involved in the sport with a series of local workshops.

In its inaugural year, FSD plans to serve 300 Detroit girls ages six to 15 through special community workshops, summer camps, skating shows and events and ICE (I Can Excel). The signature after-school program offers girls four-to-six afternoons weekly of skating instruction and off-ice conditioning and educational services at the Jack Adams Ice Arena at the Adams Butzel Complex in northwest Detroit.

Olympic gold medalist and two-time word champion Meryl Davis and Geneva Williams, leader of the Figure Skating in Detroit organization dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to talk about the program and preview the workshops.

