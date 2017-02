Green Lantern Pizzeria Lounge Shines a Light Weekend Green Lantern Pizzeria Lounge Shines a Light

The Green Lantern Pizzeria & Lounge in Clinton Township has been serving up award-winning food locally for decades.

There are five Metro Detroit locations, including one right across from the infamous Fraser sinkhole, Execuitve Chef Nick Markowski says they're still open for business, despite the construction zone.

He dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to tell us how the family business has done it over all these years and to show us how with a few of his favorite recipe ideas.