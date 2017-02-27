Wag 'N' Tails in Shelby Charter Twp. offers dog activities Weekend Wag 'N' Tails in Shelby Charter Twp. offers dog activities The Wag 'N' Tails Dog Activity Center offers grooming, training and much more.

The Wag 'N' Tails Dog Activity Center offers grooming, training and much more.

Joining us in the FOX 2 studios was Christine Fox with more information about the facility in Shelby Charter Township.