Rochester Antique Appraisal Day Weekend Rochester Antique Appraisal Day

- The Rochester-Avon Historical Society's 24th Annual Antique Appraisal Day is happening on Sunday, March 5th from noon to 4:00 pm. The event will be held at the Rochester Community House, located at 816 Ludlow St. There will be 12 appraisers who specialize in all sorts of antiques, ranging from old books and magazines to dolls, fine china, coins, baseball cards and more. The event has free parking, and you don't need to make an appointment. Appraisals are $5 each, with a maximum of five appraisals per person. For more information, call 248-375-0084 or visit rochesteravonhistoricalsociety.org.