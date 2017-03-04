Le Crepe Royal Oak Weekend Le Crepe Royal Oak

- Royal Oak Restaurant Week is underway now through Sunday, March 12. More than 25 of downtown Royal Oak's top restaurants and venues will feature 3-course lunch and dinner menus at $15, $25, and $35 a person. Among, them is Le Crêpe Royal Oak, which offers a unique blend of imagination, art and gastronomy. Le Crêpe's savory and sweet crêpes take center stage with delicious complex recipes and decadent dessert offerings.

Le Crêpe offers vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options as well. Each menu item for restaurant week is only $15. Guests are encouraged to bring their own wine to enjoy with their significant other. There's no fee to uncork.

Le Crepe is located at 317 S. Washington Ave. Royal Oak, MI 48067. View the full menu here.