Business success with Jarvis Property Restoration

- Father and son team, Bill and Matt Jarvis of Jarvis Property Restoration, will be the featured speakers at the Secrets of My Success: Conversations with Entrepreneurs on Wednesday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. at Premier Center in Clinton Township.



Bill and Sheryl Jarvis started Jarvis Painting Inc., in 1979, providing painting services to commercial and residential properties throughout the metro Detroit area. In 1985, Bill expanded his company into the insurance restoration industry focusing on fire and water damage repairs. Jarvis now responds nationally to catastrophic situations, which has included Hurricanes Katrina, Charlie, Francis, Jean and Sandy. To date, Jarvis has completed over $1 billion in projects.



Wednesday's event is part of a series hosted by the Macomb County Chamber. Speakers share their business philosophies and offer valuable lessons from their own experience. Grace Shore and Bill and Matt Jarvis will share a stage in a conversational-style program. Tickets, which include breakfast, are $25 for Macomb County Chamber members, $35 for non-members. For questions, phone the Chamber at 586-493-7600. Premier Center is at 20400 S. Nunneley Rd., Clinton Township.