- March is national nutrition month, so we're kicking it off with some tips from dietician Julie Feldman. The 2017 National Nutrition Month theme, "Put Your Best Fork Forward," encourages everyone to start small -- one forkful at a time. Whether you're planning meals to prepare at home or making selections when dining out, it's crucial to develop a healthy eating style that you can maintain.

For more information, visit www.dietitianjuliefeldman.com or call 248-464-0076.