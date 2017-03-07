Bacco Ristorante brings Italy to Metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Bacco Ristorante executive chef Anthony Lombardo and owner Luciano Del Signore visit Fox 2 to highlight their new Cucina Classica Italiana menu, which includes Cavatelli Pugliese (recipe below). Bacco offers authentic Italian dishes from both northern and southern regions of Italy for lunch and dinner. For more information, visit www.baccoristorante.com or call 248-356-6600.
Bacco Ristorante
29410 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
248.356.6600
Cavatelli Pugliese
serves 4
For the sauce
Rapini 1 bunch (chopped and blanched)
Anchovies 2 filets, finely chopped
Garlic 1 tsp, finely chopped
Chili flakes 1 tsp ground
Olive oil
For the Gremolata
Italian Bread Crumbs 1/2 cup
Olive Oil 1 Tbsp
Zest of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt to taste
Pasta
Have a pot of boiling salted water ready to drop pasta in.
1) In a sauce pan, add the oil, garlic, and anchovy and slowly cook the on low heat. You want the garlic and anchovy to melt into the oil.
2) Once the garlic is toasted and anchovies melted turn the heat on medium-high and add the rapini and salt and pepper. Coat the rapini in the anchovy and garlic oil, and let the rapini cook. Add 4 oz of pasta water
***be careful adding sauce to your rapini, anchovies and pasta water are salty****
3) Add the Cavatelli to the boiling water and cook for 1 minute less then the instructions on the package says.
4) Add the pasta to the rapini, add Pecorino and let it melt into the sauce. Serve in 4 plates.
5) Sprinkle the bread crumbs.