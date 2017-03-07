Bacco Ristorante brings Italy to Metro Detroit Weekend Bacco Ristorante brings Italy to Metro Detroit

- Bacco Ristorante executive chef Anthony Lombardo and owner Luciano Del Signore visit Fox 2 to highlight their new Cucina Classica Italiana menu, which includes Cavatelli Pugliese (recipe below). Bacco offers authentic Italian dishes from both northern and southern regions of Italy for lunch and dinner. For more information, visit www.baccoristorante.com or call 248-356-6600.

Bacco Ristorante

29410 Northwestern Hwy

Southfield, MI 48034

248.356.6600

Cavatelli Pugliese

serves 4

For the sauce

Rapini 1 bunch (chopped and blanched)

Anchovies 2 filets, finely chopped

Garlic 1 tsp, finely chopped

Chili flakes 1 tsp ground

Olive oil

For the Gremolata

Italian Bread Crumbs 1/2 cup

Olive Oil 1 Tbsp

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

Pasta

Have a pot of boiling salted water ready to drop pasta in.

1) In a sauce pan, add the oil, garlic, and anchovy and slowly cook the on low heat. You want the garlic and anchovy to melt into the oil.

2) Once the garlic is toasted and anchovies melted turn the heat on medium-high and add the rapini and salt and pepper. Coat the rapini in the anchovy and garlic oil, and let the rapini cook. Add 4 oz of pasta water

***be careful adding sauce to your rapini, anchovies and pasta water are salty****

3) Add the Cavatelli to the boiling water and cook for 1 minute less then the instructions on the package says.

4) Add the pasta to the rapini, add Pecorino and let it melt into the sauce. Serve in 4 plates.

5) Sprinkle the bread crumbs.