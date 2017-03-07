Andiamo Cooking School February Winner

Posted:Mar 07 2017 08:30AM EST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 08:30AM EST

Pasta e Fagioli

Ingredients:

½         Cup                             Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1          Pound                          Italian Sausage, ground, bulk

1          Tablespoon                  Fresh Thyme, or 1 teas. dry

2          Tablespoons                Fresh Sage, or 1 Tbls. dry

¼         Cup                             Fresh Parsley

¼         Cup                             Garlic, Minced

2          Cups                            Onions, Diced

1          Cup                             Celery Root, Diced

1          Cup                             Carrots, Diced

1          Cup                             Parsnip, Diced

1          Cup                             Parsley Root, Diced

1          Quarts                         Tomatoes, Diced

3          Quarts                         Vegetable Stock

2          Cup                             Spinach, Chopped

2          Cups                            Cooked, Assorted Beans or Canned

 

As Needed                              Salt and Pepper

Optional                                  Parmesan Cheese

 

Method:

  1. Heat a large soup pot with olive oil and add the sausage along with the fresh herbs.  Cook until golden brown.
  2. Sauté the vegetables in the olive oil mixture except for the spinach and beans.
  3. Puree a small amount of the beans with some of the stock or sift in small amount of flour if desired for thicker consistency. Add the stock and bring to the high simmer, cook at low simmer for 20-30 minutes.
  4. Add the spinach to the pot.
  5. Add the legumes, season as desired with various items as demonstrated by the chef.
  6. Adjust consistency as needed.

 

 

 

Chicken Involtini

Serves 4

 

Ingredients:

2          each                             Chicken Breasts, boneless, skinless 6-7 oz. each       

 

3/4       oz.                               Butter 

4          oz.                               Shiitake mushrooms, minced 

4          oz.                               White mushrooms, minced    

2          Tablespoon                  Shallots, minced         

1          teaspoon                      Garlic, minced

1          teaspoon                      Dry sage leaves          

1          teaspoon                      Thyme leaves 

2          oz.                               White wine     

4          oz.                               Ricotta Cheese

¼         cup                              Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

 

           

Method:

  1. In a large skillet render the butter.                 
  2. Add the onions, mushrooms, shallots and garlic; cook for 2 minutes. 
  3. Add the wine and the herbs; reduce until dry.
  4. Remove from skillet and allow to cool completely before adding the cheese.
  5. Pipe the mixture in center of the natural seams of the breasts.
  6. Brush the outside of the breasts liberally with the butter.
  7. Sear in hot skillet and caramelize evenly on all sides.
  8. Remove to an oven-proof dish and bake at 400 F until an internal temperature of 158 F, carry-over cooking to 165 F will be ensured.
  9. Allow to rest for 10-15 minutes before de-boning and serving with your choice of sauce: tomato, crème or gravy based.

 

 

Pasta con Frutti di Mare

Yield 4 servings

 

Ingredients:

1          pound              Fresh pasta dough, fettuccine or linguine

¼         cup                  Extra virgin olive oil

8          each                 Scallops, jumbo seas

8          each                 Shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail off

3          cloves              Garlic, peeled and minced fine

6          ounces             White Wine

8          ounces             Calamari, cleaned, tubes and tentacles

8          ounces             Mussels and or Baby Clams

1          quart                Fresh tomatoes, diced (cut no larger than would fit on a soup spoon)

1          cup                  Fish stock or broth

As needed                   Salt and pepper

½         cup                  Fresh basil pesto

2          Tbls.                Lemon juice, fresh squeezed

2          Tbls.                Butter, unsalted, diced

¼         cup                  Fresh basil, cut (divided)

Method:

  1. In boiling salted water, cook the pasta until perfectly al dente and reserve coated lightly with olive oil.
  2. In large skillet, heat the olive oil and sear the scallops until deeply caramelized.
  3. As you flip the scallops, add the shrimp and cook for 2 minutes each side.
  4. Add the garlic and deglaze with the white wine, reduce by half.
  5. Add the calamari and clams at this point and allow to poach in the wine.
  6. Add the tomatoes and broth, allow to reduce and thicken slightly ensuring the seafood is fully cooked.
  7. Continue by adding the pesto, lemon juice and butter to form the sauce.
  8. Season to taste with salt and pepper, pour over the warm pasta noodles either in individual bowls or on a large platter.

 

Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

1          qts.                  Heavy Crème

6          oz.                   Sugar

¼         Cup                 Gelatin, Granulated

½         each                 Vanilla Bean

2          cups                 Mixed Berries

¼         cup                  Sugar

½         cup                  Grand Marnier

 

Method:

  1. Bring all ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan while constantly whisking.
  2. Add flavoring if desired, pour into molds and chill thoroughly before service

 


