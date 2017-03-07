Andiamo Cooking School February Winner Weekend Andiamo Cooking School February Winner

Pasta e Fagioli

Ingredients:

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Pound Italian Sausage, ground, bulk

1 Tablespoon Fresh Thyme, or 1 teas. dry

2 Tablespoons Fresh Sage, or 1 Tbls. dry

¼ Cup Fresh Parsley

¼ Cup Garlic, Minced

2 Cups Onions, Diced

1 Cup Celery Root, Diced

1 Cup Carrots, Diced

1 Cup Parsnip, Diced

1 Cup Parsley Root, Diced

1 Cup Celery Root, Diced

1 Quarts Tomatoes, Diced

3 Quarts Vegetable Stock

2 Cup Spinach, Chopped

2 Cups Cooked, Assorted Beans or Canned

As Needed Salt and Pepper

Optional Parmesan Cheese

Method:

Heat a large soup pot with olive oil and add the sausage along with the fresh herbs. Cook until golden brown. Sauté the vegetables in the olive oil mixture except for the spinach and beans. Puree a small amount of the beans with some of the stock or sift in small amount of flour if desired for thicker consistency. Add the stock and bring to the high simmer, cook at low simmer for 20-30 minutes. Add the spinach to the pot. Add the legumes, season as desired with various items as demonstrated by the chef. Adjust consistency as needed.

Chicken Involtini

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 each Chicken Breasts, boneless, skinless 6-7 oz. each

3/4 oz. Butter

4 oz. Shiitake mushrooms, minced

4 oz. White mushrooms, minced

2 Tablespoon Shallots, minced

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Dry sage leaves

1 teaspoon Thyme leaves

2 oz. White wine

4 oz. Ricotta Cheese

¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

Method:

In a large skillet render the butter. Add the onions, mushrooms, shallots and garlic; cook for 2 minutes. Add the wine and the herbs; reduce until dry. Remove from skillet and allow to cool completely before adding the cheese. Pipe the mixture in center of the natural seams of the breasts. Brush the outside of the breasts liberally with the butter. Sear in hot skillet and caramelize evenly on all sides. Remove to an oven-proof dish and bake at 400 F until an internal temperature of 158 F, carry-over cooking to 165 F will be ensured. Allow to rest for 10-15 minutes before de-boning and serving with your choice of sauce: tomato, crème or gravy based.

Pasta con Frutti di Mare

Yield 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound Fresh pasta dough, fettuccine or linguine

¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil

8 each Scallops, jumbo seas

8 each Shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail off

3 cloves Garlic, peeled and minced fine

6 ounces White Wine

8 ounces Calamari, cleaned, tubes and tentacles

8 ounces Mussels and or Baby Clams

1 quart Fresh tomatoes, diced (cut no larger than would fit on a soup spoon)

1 cup Fish stock or broth

As needed Salt and pepper

½ cup Fresh basil pesto

2 Tbls. Lemon juice, fresh squeezed

2 Tbls. Butter, unsalted, diced

¼ cup Fresh basil, cut (divided)

Method:

In boiling salted water, cook the pasta until perfectly al dente and reserve coated lightly with olive oil. In large skillet, heat the olive oil and sear the scallops until deeply caramelized. As you flip the scallops, add the shrimp and cook for 2 minutes each side. Add the garlic and deglaze with the white wine, reduce by half. Add the calamari and clams at this point and allow to poach in the wine. Add the tomatoes and broth, allow to reduce and thicken slightly ensuring the seafood is fully cooked. Continue by adding the pesto, lemon juice and butter to form the sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper, pour over the warm pasta noodles either in individual bowls or on a large platter.

Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

1 qts. Heavy Crème

6 oz. Sugar

¼ Cup Gelatin, Granulated

½ each Vanilla Bean

2 cups Mixed Berries

¼ cup Sugar

½ cup Grand Marnier

Method: