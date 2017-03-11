Browndog Serves up Bananas Fosters Nachos Weekend Browndog Serves up Bananas Fosters Nachos

Browndog in downtown Northville offers a unique experience that many in Metro Detroit probably haven’t seen before. It’s a "barlor"... part bar and part ice cream parlor.

From ice cream to cocktails and even Sunday brunch, they have a lot in store for the spring as they celebrate their second anniversary.

Co-owner Paul Gabriel and his assistant Jenna Maher stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning and prepared one of their new menu items on display this weekend -- Bananas Fosters Nachos.

