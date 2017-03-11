Binge Drinking Concerns Emerge with Spring Weekend Binge Drinking Concerns Emerge with Spring

It might not exactly feel like it outdoors, but spring is nearly here, and that means a lot of planned activities coming up that typically involve alcohol use.

Whether it's St. Patrick's Day, spring break or Tigers opening day, binge drinking can become an issue this time of year. Jill Blackson, deputy director of Lincoln Park-based Community Care Services, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday to share some tips about how to enjoy the fun and festivities without putting yourself and others at risk.