Mosaic Youth Singers Perform Acapella Weekend Mosaic Youth Singers Perform Acapella

The Mosaic Youth Theater has worked with Detroit’s young musical talent for 25 years.

To celebrate the big anniversary, the current participants are gearing up for their next round of shows "Coming Up Taller" at the Redford Theatre March 17-19.

Musical Director DeLashe Strawder stopped by the Fox 2 News Studios Saturday with a few singers to preview the upcoming performances. Watch the video above,