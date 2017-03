Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man Weekend Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man

An Off-Broadway romantic comedy hit called "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man," is now showing at the City Theatre in Detroit.

The adaptation of the New York Time’s best-selling book is leaving crowds laughing. Actors Jacklyn Collier and Sean Hankinson dropped by the Fox 2 News Studios Saturday morning with a preview.

