St. Patrick's Day Corned Beef Recipe

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and that means corned beef and cabbage dishes are coming back to many restaurants and homes where people are celebrating.
Jason Grobbel of Grobbel's Corned Beef, and his daughter, Samantha, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to make some of his famous corned beef, and to share a few favorite recipes.
Watch the video above and follow the recipe here.
Crock Pot Corned Beef
- Remove corned beef from package and place in crock pot with water or beer for 11 hours on low or 5 hours on high
- Add other ingredients halfway through based on preference, such as cabbage, potato, carrot
- Pull out complete Corned Beef (Ready to Serve)
- Simmer 2.5-3 hours
- Add all other ingredients for last 30-45 minutes
- Take leftovers and chop them up - pull out chopped leftovers
- Add to frying pan for 10 minutes