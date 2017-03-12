Celebrating Purim with Homemade Hamantaschens Weekend Celebrating Purim with Homemade Hamantaschens

Today marks the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the story of Queen Esther, who thwarted a plot to eradicate Jews from ancient Persia.

To celebrate, Jews today read from the Megillah (book of Esther); participate in charity; exchange gifts of food; and have a feast for family and friends.

That includes Hamantaschens, delicious fruit-filled pastries shaped like a small three corner hats.

Local couple Levi and Mushky Dubov dropped by the Fox 2 News Studios Sunday morning to tell us more about the holiday and its traditions, as well as how they make Purim’s signature snack.