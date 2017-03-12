One Earth Writing Seeks Teen Ambassadors Weekend One Earth Writing Seeks Teen Ambassadors

Much like music, the written word can connect people across racial, religious and socio-economic divides.

And getting people involved when they're young is critically important.

One Earth Writing is a local non-profit that aims to bring teens together through writing, and the organization is accepting applications for its second ambassador program.

Ambassadors are teenagers interested in exploring their writing talent through a lens of identity.

The second session is a two-week intensive program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-20 at Christ Church Cranbrook. One Earth Writing accepts up to 15 participants, who may continue as Senior Ambassadors thereafter.

Founder and CEO Lynne Golodner visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday with a few of the current teen ambassadors.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.

The deadline for submissions for the summer session is May 15. Finalists will be notified by June 1.