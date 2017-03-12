Xceleration Fitness's March Madness Challenge Weekend Xceleration Fitness's March Madness Challenge

With 'Selection Sunday" for the NCAA Tournament upon us, March Madness is here.

Ben Boudro, owner of Xceleration Fitness in Auburn Hills, has developed his own system to help build your core and leg strength while following all the action on the basketball court. He calls it the 'Butt and Abs March Madness Challenge,' and he stopped by the Fox 2 News Studios Sunday morning with some of his trainers to demonstrate what it's all about.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about Xceleration Fitness.