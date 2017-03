Time for a Spring Auto Care Checkup Weekend Time for a Spring Auto Care Checkup

Winter weather can wreak havoc on our vehicles and even though it may not feel like spring, it's time to think about how your car is operating as the seasons change.

Kenny Walters, of Kenny's Lakes Area Auto Experts in Walled Lake, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday with actual car parts to demonstrate the dangers that could be lurking in your vehicle.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the business.