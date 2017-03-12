Maccabees Traders Opens in Detroit's Midtown Weekend Maccabees Traders Opens in Detroit's Midtown

Maccabees Traders is a brand new restaurant in Detroit's Midtown that's serving up an Asian-inspired menu with a flair that's distinctively designed for the Motor City.

Owner David Kraus and Chef Rafael Esparza dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to showcase the menu and share some of the signature recipes.

Watch the video above, follow the recipe, and click here for more information about Maccabees Traders and the menu.

Drunken Noodles

Ingredients