Maccabees Traders Opens in Detroit's Midtown

Maccabees Traders is a brand new restaurant in Detroit's Midtown that's serving up an Asian-inspired menu with a flair that's distinctively designed for the Motor City.
Owner David Kraus and Chef Rafael Esparza dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to showcase the menu and share some of the signature recipes.
Watch the video above, follow the recipe, and click here for more information about Maccabees Traders and the menu.
- 40g sambal
- 40g sake
- 25g coconut milk
- 30g sweet chili sauce
- 45g heavy cream
- 1 pack frozen udon noodles
- 5-10 headless, deveined shrimp
Directions
- Boil water for noodles, cook noodles until tender
- Cook off alcohol in sake
- Add Sambal, coconut milk, heavy cream and reduce, and turn off heat and set aside
- Cook shrimp until pink
- Add noodles and shrimp to sauce