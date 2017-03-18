Monthly Lunch and Learn Series in Birmingham Weekend Monthly Lunch and Learn Series in Birmingham

Bringing people together to help improve their communities is the focus on a new lunch-and-learn series in Birmingham centered around education and taking positive action for change. The next speaker is Amna Osman, Executive Director of HAVEN, who will speak about domestic violence on Thursday, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the Transitions Legal Firm at 280 N. Old Wodward Ave., Suite LL20 in Birmingham.

Attorney Alisa Peskin-Shepherd visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to talk about why she established the Lunch & Learn to Inspire Action series. Watch the video above and click here for more information and the upcoming topic schedule.